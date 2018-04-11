Post-Event Penalty Report - Texas Motor Speedway

11 Apr 2018
Infaction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
4/8/2018 (Post-race inspection) Texas No. 9 L1 Section 20.4.8.1 Rear Window Support and Structure
Note: Rear Window Support Braces must keep the rear window glass rigid in all
direction at all times.		 Crew Chief (Alan Gustafson) has been suspended for the next two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Points Events and fined $50,000. Team has been assessed with the loss of 20 owner points and 20 driver points.
NASCAR Penalty
Infaction Date Track Team / Member Level Infraction Penalty
4/5/2018 N/A Mason M. Mitchell Behavioral
(SAP)		 Section 19 Indefinite suspension from NASCAR
4/6/2018 N/A Charles E. Moles Behavioral
(SAP)		 Section 19 Indefinite suspension from NASCAR
4/5/2018 N/A Jeremy L. Murphy Behavioral
(SAP)		 Section 19 Indefinite suspension from NASCAR

 

Steven B. Wilson

