Post-Event Penalty Report - Texas Motor Speedway

4/8/2018 (Post-race inspection)

Texas

No. 9

L1

Section 20.4.8.1 Rear Window Support and Structure

Note: Rear Window Support Braces must keep the rear window glass rigid in all

direction at all times.

Crew Chief (Alan Gustafson) has been suspended for the next two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Points Events and fined $50,000. Team has been assessed with the loss of 20 owner points and 20 driver points.