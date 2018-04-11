Post-Event Penalty Report - Texas Motor Speedway

|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Infaction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|4/8/2018 (Post-race inspection)
|Texas
|No. 9
|L1
|Section 20.4.8.1 Rear Window Support and Structure
Note: Rear Window Support Braces must keep the rear window glass rigid in all
direction at all times.
|Crew Chief (Alan Gustafson) has been suspended for the next two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Points Events and fined $50,000. Team has been assessed with the loss of 20 owner points and 20 driver points.
|NASCAR Penalty
|Infaction Date
|Track
|Team / Member
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|4/5/2018
|N/A
|Mason M. Mitchell
|Behavioral
(SAP)
|Section 19
|Indefinite suspension from NASCAR
|4/6/2018
|N/A
|Charles E. Moles
|Behavioral
(SAP)
|Section 19
|Indefinite suspension from NASCAR
|4/5/2018
|N/A
|Jeremy L. Murphy
|Behavioral
(SAP)
|Section 19
|Indefinite suspension from NASCAR