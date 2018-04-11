Report: NASCAR to use Restrictor Plates in All-Star Race

11 Apr 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
According to a report from NBC Sports, NASCAR is "expected" to have teams run restrictor plates in the May 19th Monster Energy Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Restrictor Plates which is most commonly used at tracks such as Talladega and Daytona are used to help the cars create a pack or group form of racing. If all goes well, this will create more side-by-side racing throughout the All-Star Race. 

The All-Star Race has had its issues over the past few years with new rule changes to the event. For example, Matt Kenseth's pit strategy sent the All-Star race into a mode of panic because of a late caution during the first segments in 2016 and the 2017 race's tire rules would confuse many of the competitors. 

A Goodyear executive said the softer tire compound used in 2017 will not return in 2018.  

NBC Sports learned through industry sources that a decision is expected to be made on Wednesday by 6 P.M. Eastern if restrictor plates will be used in this years All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. 

Matthew Jackson

Hi, my name is Matthew I'm 18 from Charlotte, NC. Racing has been something that has interested me my whole life. As a kid my dad would always take me to each of the Charlotte races and the adrenaline you get watching NASCAR's best drivers go around is one like no other. My goal as a writer is to give you the best information possible. 

