Report: NASCAR to use Restrictor Plates in All-Star Race

According to a report from NBC Sports, NASCAR is "expected" to have teams run restrictor plates in the May 19th Monster Energy Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Restrictor Plates which is most commonly used at tracks such as Talladega and Daytona are used to help the cars create a pack or group form of racing. If all goes well, this will create more side-by-side racing throughout the All-Star Race.

The All-Star Race has had its issues over the past few years with new rule changes to the event. For example, Matt Kenseth's pit strategy sent the All-Star race into a mode of panic because of a late caution during the first segments in 2016 and the 2017 race's tire rules would confuse many of the competitors.

A Goodyear executive said the softer tire compound used in 2017 will not return in 2018.

NBC Sports learned through industry sources that a decision is expected to be made on Wednesday by 6 P.M. Eastern if restrictor plates will be used in this years All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.