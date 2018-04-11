StarCom Racing Partners with TW Cable, LLC, Superior Essex and Landon Cassill for the Food City 500

StarCom Racing heads to the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday, April 15 continuing its partnership with Landon Cassill as the driver of the 00 Chevy Camaro.



“I’m very grateful to continue this journey with StarCom Racing. They’re a new group of team owners with a lot of ambition to succeed in this sport, said Landon Cassill. “I think they’re going to bring a lot to NASCAR, and I’m honored to be involved with them from the start.”



Coming off its P21 finish at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, SCR and TW Cable, LLC, a major technology supply house, has partnered together to conquer Thunder Valley.



“I’m extremely excited to partner with StarCom Racing and Landon Cassill for the Food City 500. I love NASCAR and love speed and am hoping to work together with them for more races in the future,” said Craig Goodstein, owner of TW Cable, LLC.



In addition to TW Cable, LLC as the 00 primary sponsor, SCR has also partnered with co-primary sponsor Superior Essex, which specializes in communications cable and magnet wire manufacturing and distribution.



“Superior Essex is proud to partner with StarCom Racing, StarCom Fiber, TW Cable, LLC and Landon Cassill at Bristol this weekend,” said David Ducharme, Global Account Manager at Superior Essex.



To learn more about TW Cable, LLC and Superior Essex please visit www.twcablellc.net and www.spsx.com



StarCom Racing PR