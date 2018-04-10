STP Returns to Richard Petty Motorsports at Bristol

It's back! The famed No. 43 will again carry the STP colors this weekend during Sunday's Food City 500 at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The Bubba Wallace-designed scheme will make its return to the track after a disappointing finish in the STP 500 at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway earlier this year.





Wallace Jr. is looking for redemption, and STP was more than happy to again support Wallace Jr. in his rookie campaign in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The STP scheme has been one of the most popular this year. Fans raved over the nostalgic colors mixed with Wallace Jr.'s modern touches. The return of STP this weekend has Wallace Jr. excited.

"Martinsville was so disappointing for us," said Wallace Jr. "It's my favorite track and things just didn't go the way we hoped. But, hey, we put that behind us, and now STP is coming back to give us another chance to show what we can do. So, that's awesome and really shows what great partners they are. I love this scheme, the fans love it, and I'm going to do my best to put it up front."