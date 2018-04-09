Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.s' History Making Daytona 500 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Races to the Auction Block

Start your engines! Julien’s Auctions today announced that NASCAR star Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.’s historic Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will join the starting lineup of PROPERTY FROM THE COLLECTION OF RICHARD PETTY, the highly anticipated motorsports auction event of the season, May 12th live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and online.

On February 18, 2018, driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. cruised the purple No. 43 Click n’Close Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to his team Richard Petty Motorsports’ best finish since 2016 in NASCAR’s most important and iconic race –the Daytona 500 –finishing second as well as making history. In his first Daytona 500, Wallace’s race made him the second highest finishing rookie ever in their Daytona 500 debut and captured the highest finish for an African–American driver in the 60–year history of the Great American Race. Wallace is the first full–time African–American driver on the circuit in 47 years since Wendell Scott.

At the age of nine, the Mobile, Alabama native started racing in the Bandolero and Legends car racing series. In 2005, he won 35 of the Bandolero Series’ 48 races held that year and in 2008 became the youngest driver ever to win at Franklin County Speedway in Virginia at the age of 14. In 2017, Wallace was named Richard Petty Motorsports full time driver of "The King’s" iconic "No. 43," Richard Petty’s trademark number in an illustrious career that brought him a record number 200 career race wins, over 700 top 10s in 1,184 starts, seven Daytona 500 wins and seven NASCAR Championships and crowned him as the most decorated driver in NASCAR history. This historic car is signed by Wallace himself and estimated to sell between $70,000 – $90,000.

"This car is always going to be special to me. It was my first Daytona 500 and was such an emotional race being the first full–time African–American driver in NASCAR since Wendell Scott,’ said Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. "This car was the best place for me to be. It was an amazing day with this car."

"Julien’s Auctions is thrilled to offer this legendary car driven by NASCAR’s next generation of champions, Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.," said Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions. "This special car has made its way into the books of NASCAR history and rightfully belongs in the Victory Lane of "The King" Richard Petty’s collection of championship cars, trophies and motorsports memorabilia to be offered at auction."

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS PUBLIC EXHIBITION & LIVE AUCTION LOCATION

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

3667 Las Vegas Boulevard S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109-8900

Tuesday, May 8th-Saturday May 12th, 2018

Daily: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. PST

LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION

Saturday, May 12th, 2018

Property from the Collection of Richard Petty

Session I: 1:00 p.m. PST

