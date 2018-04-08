RCR Post Race Report - O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

"What a day! We ended up with damage after we were involved in a wreck at the very beginning of the race, but that didn't slow down the No. 3 team. We worked hard to stay competitive, and I really thought we would end up okay. With about 100 laps to go the cockpit filled with smoke. We ended up in the garage to change a hub. Still, there is so much heart in this team. We made it back out to finish the race. I want to thank our new partner, AstraZeneca, and their SYMBICORT® (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) brand, for hanging with us today. It' a long season and we'll be back at it next week."

-Austin Dillon