RCR Post Race Report - O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

08 Apr 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
RCR Post Race Report - O&#039;Reilly Auto Parts 500 Getty Images for NASCAR
Long Day for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 SYMBICORT® (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Chevrolet Team ends in 27th-Place Finish at Texas Motor Speedway
 

"What a day! We ended up with damage after we were involved in a wreck at the very beginning of the race, but that didn't slow down the No. 3 team. We worked hard to stay competitive, and I really thought we would end up okay. With about 100 laps to go the cockpit filled with smoke. We ended up in the garage to change a hub. Still, there is so much heart in this team. We made it back out to finish the race. I want to thank our new partner, AstraZeneca, and their SYMBICORT® (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) brand, for hanging with us today. It' a long season and we'll be back at it next week."  
-Austin Dillon 
Ryan Newman and No. 31 Grainger Camaro ZL1 Team
Finish 27th at Texas Motor Speedway
 

"This Grainger Camaro ZL1 had good speed this weekend.  We stayed consistently in or around the top-12 for most of the race, but tried to stretch our last run there and ended up blowing a tire and hitting the wall. I thought I probably could have left Texas with a top-10 finish if not for the blown tire, but things like that happen. It's a gamble that didn't pay off. I think the racing at Texas is exciting, and definitely fast, but we're still getting adjusted to the new surface. We'll be ready for when we come back in the fall, hopefully in the playoffs."  
-Ryan Newman 

 

Steven B. Wilson

