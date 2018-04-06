MENCS: Qualifying Cut Short, Kurt Busch Earns Texas Pole Featured

06 Apr 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
NASCAR cut Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying short on Friday as late afternoon storms containing lightning popped up around the area of Texas Motor Speedway. The qualifying session, consisting of only one of three rounds, was led by Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kurt Busch.

Busch earned his first pole of the season in the No. 41 Ford after posting a 27.360, 197.368 mph. in the one and only round. The series veteran goes into the 1.5-mile oval in Texas looking to capture his first top five and third top 10 finish of the season.

The next two starting spots are held by Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer. The two drivers in second and third enter the weekend with momentum after scoring wins in four of the six completed events.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola will start 12th on the leaderboard on Sunday. Almirola is one of the drivers to watch as the No. 10 Ford has driven to top 15 finishes in all six MENCS races so far this year. The driver from Florida posted a 27.693, 194.995 mph. in the one round.

Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. will round out the top five starters.

There were no DNQs as 37 drivers are on the weekend entry list.

