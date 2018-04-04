Jimmie Johnson Foundation and Blue Bunny Ice Cream To Offer Grant Opportunities Totaling $125,000

04 Apr 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
23 times
Jimmie Johnson Foundation and Blue Bunny Ice Cream To Offer Grant Opportunities Totaling $125,000

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson announced, on behalf of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation and Blue Bunny Ice Cream, the launch of the 2018 Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope campaign recently at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

 

One of the 2016 Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope grant recipient charities, Inside the Outdoors Foundation (Costa Mesa, California), joined Johnson to announce that not-for-profit 501c3 organizations that directly support K-12 public education will be eligible to receive one of five $25,000 grants.  The grants, totaling $125,000, will be awarded in May.

 

“Jimmie and his wife Chandra have shown incredible generosity and dedication to the Helmet of Hope program,” said Mike Wells, president and CEO, Wells Enterprises, makers of Blue Bunny ice cream. “Today’s young people are the leaders of tomorrow, and Blue Bunny is honored and proud to continue supporting an organization that positively impacts the lives of so many.”

 

The Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program, which began in 2008, allows fans and consumers across the country to nominate their favorite education-focused charities, including parent-teacher associations, to receive a $25,000 grant, a Blue Bunny ice cream party, and special recognition on Johnson’s race helmet. Nominations will be accepted at www.helmetofhope.org through Friday, April 20. Ten semifinalists will be selected from these nominations. The public vote to choose the final five grant recipients will take place May 8 to 15.

 

“Chandra and I are thrilled to be partnering with Blue Bunny again this year, and are so grateful for their ongoing support of the Foundation,” Johnson said.  “This is such a fun program and we can’t wait to help five new charities enhance the amazing work they do to support K-12 public education across the country.”

 

To date, the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program has contributed more than $1 million to 101 different charities.

 

Johnson will take to the track today at Auto Club Speedway in the No. 48 Lowe’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.  He will wear the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on July 14.

 

For additional information and to nominate a charity, visit www.helmetofhope.org.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Kevin Harvick Showdown In Texas Kahne and Leavine Family Racing Take on the Team's Home Track »
back to top