Jimmie Johnson Foundation and Blue Bunny Ice Cream To Offer Grant Opportunities Totaling $125,000

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson announced, on behalf of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation and Blue Bunny Ice Cream, the launch of the 2018 Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope campaign recently at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

One of the 2016 Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope grant recipient charities, Inside the Outdoors Foundation (Costa Mesa, California), joined Johnson to announce that not-for-profit 501c3 organizations that directly support K-12 public education will be eligible to receive one of five $25,000 grants. The grants, totaling $125,000, will be awarded in May.

“Jimmie and his wife Chandra have shown incredible generosity and dedication to the Helmet of Hope program,” said Mike Wells, president and CEO, Wells Enterprises, makers of Blue Bunny ice cream. “Today’s young people are the leaders of tomorrow, and Blue Bunny is honored and proud to continue supporting an organization that positively impacts the lives of so many.”

The Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program, which began in 2008, allows fans and consumers across the country to nominate their favorite education-focused charities, including parent-teacher associations, to receive a $25,000 grant, a Blue Bunny ice cream party, and special recognition on Johnson’s race helmet. Nominations will be accepted at www.helmetofhope.org through Friday, April 20. Ten semifinalists will be selected from these nominations. The public vote to choose the final five grant recipients will take place May 8 to 15.

“Chandra and I are thrilled to be partnering with Blue Bunny again this year, and are so grateful for their ongoing support of the Foundation,” Johnson said. “This is such a fun program and we can’t wait to help five new charities enhance the amazing work they do to support K-12 public education across the country.”

To date, the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program has contributed more than $1 million to 101 different charities.

Johnson will take to the track today at Auto Club Speedway in the No. 48 Lowe’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. He will wear the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on July 14.

For additional information and to nominate a charity, visit www.helmetofhope.org.