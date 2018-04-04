Ragan: "Texas Is a New Benchmark"

Ragan on Texas

"Texas is usually the first race where everyone’s kind of hit ‘reset’ on their race cars. We got to learn a lot at Atlanta and Las Vegas, and even California and somewhat Phoenix, on where your strengths are and where your weaknesses are. And a lot of teams will have a new build or new body version or some updates they take to Texas. After the off weekend, you have a little bit more time to prepare that race car.



"We’ve identified some areas that we’ve been doing a really good job at, and we’ve identified some areas where we need to improve our race cars some. So, Texas is a new benchmark for us. We’ll bring a new version of the best car that we can build to Texas. Our Ford is going to have our Texas-based partner, 1000Bulbs.com, on it once again, and we’re looking to have a good run for them on their home turf.



“Texas Motor Speedway is a very fast race track, and it’s a very cool track since they’ve taken the banking out of Turns 1 and 2 and kind of mixed things up a little bit. I think it will make for really good racing in the years to come as the track ages."



Ragan Texas Stats

22 starts, 2 top-10s, 7 top-15s, 8 top-20s, 1 pole

Best finish: 7th

FRM PR