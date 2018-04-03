Petty Voted Best Driver of All Time in NASCAR Race Hub's Top-50 Drivers Special

In commemoration of this year’s 70th anniversary of NASCAR, FOX Sports ranked the top-50 NASCAR drivers of all time this week on a special edition of FS1’s NASCAR RACE HUB. For Monday and Tuesday’s “NASCAR RACE HUB Top-50 Drivers” specials, 21 FOX NASCAR broadcasters and driver/crew chief analysts submitted their choices for the top-50 drivers, ranked in order from 1-50. The vote was inspired by the “50 Greatest Drivers” list NASCAR released in 1998, although that list did not rank the drivers in order of votes received.

Votes were tabulated in a manner similar to an Associated Press Top 25 or USA Today Coaches Poll, with each No. 1 pick receiving 50 points, second-place receiving 49 points and so forth. First place went to the driver with the most points, with the 50th-place driver receiving the least points among the top-50 drivers.

NASCAR RACE HUB revealed spots 26-50 on Monday, with the top 25 unveiled on Tuesday.

Below are NASCAR RACE HUB Top-50 Drivers, as well as the FOX NASCAR voters.

TOP 50 DRIVERS RANK DRIVER 1 Petty, Richard 2 Johnson, Jimmie 3 Pearson, David 4 Gordon, Jeff 5 Earnhardt, Dale 6 Waltrip, Darrell 7 Yarborough, Cale 8 Allison, Bobby 9 Stewart, Tony 10 Petty, Lee 11 Jarrett, Ned 12 Busch, Kyle 13 Thomas, Herb 14 Wallace, Rusty 15 Johnson, Junior 16 Baker, Buck 17 Elliott, Bill 18 Harvick, Kevin 19 Martin, Mark 20 Flock, Tim 21 Kenseth, Matt 22 Isaac, Bobby 23 Roberts, Fireball 24 Jarrett, Dale 25 Weatherly, Joe 26 Labonte, Terry 27 White, Rex 28 Busch, Kurt 29 Keselowski, Brad 30 Lorenzen, Fred 31 Parsons, Benny 32 Allison, Davey 33 Labonte, Bobby 34 Edwards, Carl 35 Hamlin, Denny 36 Truex Jr., Martin 37 Earnhardt Jr., Dale 38 Baker, Buddy 39 Rudd, Ricky 40 Gant, Harry 41 Kulwicki, Alan 42 Turner, Curtis 43 Bonnett, Neil 44 Ard, Sam 45 Evans, Richie 46 Richmond, Tim 47 Burton, Jeff 48 Panch, Marvin 49 Biffle, Greg 50 Logano, Joey

FOX Sports PR