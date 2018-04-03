Petty Voted Best Driver of All Time in NASCAR Race Hub's Top-50 Drivers Special

In commemoration of this year’s 70th anniversary of NASCAR, FOX Sports ranked the top-50 NASCAR drivers of all time this week on a special edition of FS1’s NASCAR RACE HUB. For Monday and Tuesday’s “NASCAR RACE HUB Top-50 Drivers” specials, 21 FOX NASCAR broadcasters and driver/crew chief analysts submitted their choices for the top-50 drivers, ranked in order from 1-50. The vote was inspired by the “50 Greatest Drivers” list NASCAR released in 1998, although that list did not rank the drivers in order of votes received.
Votes were tabulated in a manner similar to an Associated Press Top 25 or USA Today Coaches Poll, with each No. 1 pick receiving 50 points, second-place receiving 49 points and so forth. First place went to the driver with the most points, with the 50th-place driver receiving the least points among the top-50 drivers.
NASCAR RACE HUB revealed spots 26-50 on Monday, with the top 25 unveiled on Tuesday.
Below are NASCAR RACE HUB Top-50 Drivers, as well as the FOX NASCAR voters.
|
TOP 50 DRIVERS
|
RANK
|
DRIVER
|
1
|
Petty, Richard
|
2
|
Johnson, Jimmie
|
3
|
Pearson, David
|
4
|
Gordon, Jeff
|
5
|
Earnhardt, Dale
|
6
|
Waltrip, Darrell
|
7
|
Yarborough, Cale
|
8
|
Allison, Bobby
|
9
|
Stewart, Tony
|
10
|
Petty, Lee
|
11
|
Jarrett, Ned
|
12
|
Busch, Kyle
|
13
|
Thomas, Herb
|
14
|
Wallace, Rusty
|
15
|
Johnson, Junior
|
16
|
Baker, Buck
|
17
|
Elliott, Bill
|
18
|
Harvick, Kevin
|
19
|
Martin, Mark
|
20
|
Flock, Tim
|
21
|
Kenseth, Matt
|
22
|
Isaac, Bobby
|
23
|
Roberts, Fireball
|
24
|
Jarrett, Dale
|
25
|
Weatherly, Joe
|
26
|
Labonte, Terry
|
27
|
White, Rex
|
28
|
Busch, Kurt
|
29
|
Keselowski, Brad
|
30
|
Lorenzen, Fred
|
31
|
Parsons, Benny
|
32
|
Allison, Davey
|
33
|
Labonte, Bobby
|
34
|
Edwards, Carl
|
35
|
Hamlin, Denny
|
36
|
Truex Jr., Martin
|
37
|
Earnhardt Jr., Dale
|
38
|
Baker, Buddy
|
39
|
Rudd, Ricky
|
40
|
Gant, Harry
|
41
|
Kulwicki, Alan
|
42
|
Turner, Curtis
|
43
|
Bonnett, Neil
|
44
|
Ard, Sam
|
45
|
Evans, Richie
|
46
|
Richmond, Tim
|
47
|
Burton, Jeff
|
48
|
Panch, Marvin
|
49
|
Biffle, Greg
|
50
|
Logano, Joey
FOX Sports PR