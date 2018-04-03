Petty Voted Best Driver of All Time in NASCAR Race Hub's Top-50 Drivers Special

03 Apr 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
25 times
Petty Voted Best Driver of All Time in NASCAR Race Hub&#039;s Top-50 Drivers Special

In commemoration of this year’s 70th anniversary of NASCAR, FOX Sports ranked the top-50 NASCAR drivers of all time this week on a special edition of FS1’s NASCAR RACE HUB.  For Monday and Tuesday’s “NASCAR RACE HUB Top-50 Drivers” specials, 21 FOX NASCAR broadcasters and driver/crew chief analysts submitted their choices for the top-50 drivers, ranked in order from 1-50. The vote was inspired by the “50 Greatest Drivers” list NASCAR released in 1998, although that list did not rank the drivers in order of votes received.

Votes were tabulated in a manner similar to an Associated Press Top 25 or USA Today Coaches Poll, with each No. 1 pick receiving 50 points, second-place receiving 49 points and so forth. First place went to the driver with the most points, with the 50th-place driver receiving the least points among the top-50 drivers.

NASCAR RACE HUB revealed spots 26-50 on Monday, with the top 25 unveiled on Tuesday.

Below are NASCAR RACE HUB Top-50 Drivers, as well as the FOX NASCAR voters.

TOP 50 DRIVERS

RANK

DRIVER

1

Petty, Richard

2

Johnson, Jimmie

3

Pearson, David

4

Gordon, Jeff

5

Earnhardt, Dale

6

Waltrip, Darrell

7

Yarborough, Cale

8

Allison, Bobby

9

Stewart, Tony

10

Petty, Lee

11

Jarrett, Ned

12

Busch, Kyle

13

Thomas, Herb

14

Wallace, Rusty

15

Johnson, Junior

16

Baker, Buck

17

Elliott, Bill

18

Harvick, Kevin

19

Martin, Mark

20

Flock, Tim

21

Kenseth, Matt

22

Isaac, Bobby

23

Roberts, Fireball

24

Jarrett, Dale

25

Weatherly, Joe

26

Labonte, Terry

27

White, Rex

28

Busch, Kurt

29

Keselowski, Brad

30

Lorenzen, Fred

31

Parsons, Benny

32

Allison, Davey

33

Labonte, Bobby

34

Edwards, Carl

35

Hamlin, Denny

36

Truex Jr., Martin

37

Earnhardt Jr., Dale

38

Baker, Buddy

39

Rudd, Ricky

40

Gant, Harry

41

Kulwicki, Alan

42

Turner, Curtis

43

Bonnett, Neil

44

Ard, Sam

45

Evans, Richie

46

Richmond, Tim

47

Burton, Jeff

48

Panch, Marvin

49

Biffle, Greg

50

Logano, Joey

FOX Sports PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Richard Childress Racing Partners with AstraZeneca
back to top