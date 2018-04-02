USFRA Hometown Hero Contest Winners Head to Texas with SCR & Landon Cassill

U.S. First Responders Association, StarCom Racing and Driver Landon Cassill are honored to announce the winners of its Hometown Hero Contest, Officer Evan Clark of the Rowlett Police Department, Asst. Fire Chief Burney Baskett of Rowlett Fire Department and Specialist Matthew Fitzgerald of the U.S. Army.

The contest was launched for First Responders, active duty or retired personnel, in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area that have gone above and beyond the call of duty. Our winners and their guest will receive complimentary NASCAR VIP Hot Passes for the O’Reily Auto Parts 500 race in Texas on April 8. The Hometown Hero winners and their guests will enjoy a hospitality package, which includes food and drinks, pit tours, driver and crew meet and greets, and all access to the pit area and garage area up close and personal with the USFRA #00 race car driver Landon Cassill.

“It has been a privilege for the U.S. First Responders Association to work with StarCom Racing and #00 Landon Cassill to honor our nation’s first responders at Martinsville Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway,” said Traycee Biancamano, CEO of USFRA. “We cannot thank Team SCR enough for expanding their VIP Experience to include a Hometown Hero from each branch of public safety –Fire/EMS, Law Enforcement and Military – to represent the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.”

The objective of StarCom Racing’s Hometown Hero initiative was to bring awareness to the efforts of our nation’s first responders and to recognize one responder that has gone above and beyond the call of duty. The contest submissions included a brief description of the act(s) that made that First Responder a “Hometown Hero.”

Starcom Racing PR