NASCAR Hall of Fame Nominee Jack Roush and Legendary Crew Chief Jimmy Fennig to Attend Mark Martin’s Annual Fan Days in Batesville, Ark.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin will host his 14th Annual Fan Appreciation Days on April 27-28 in his hometown of Batesville, Ark. Special guests Jack Roush and Jimmy Fennig will attend the event on Saturday, with 2018 marking the final time Martin will hold the event. Admission to the event is free and Martin invites his friends, fans and family to share in the weekend.

“We’ve enjoyed celebrating with our fans during this event in my hometown now for 14 years,” said Martin. “We really look forward to this every year. It’s a chance for me to acknowledge how much I’ve appreciated all of their support throughout my career.

“We invite everyone to come join us the last weekend in April for our final spring Fan Days,” added Martin. “After this I will focus my energy on our one big event in the fall – The Race For Hope 74 - during the week of Sept. 25-29. Stay tuned as this event grows and we look forward to seeing all of your there.”

The action begins on Friday with Martin on hand for a free BBQ luncheon at Mark Martin Powersports -- located at 869 Batesville Blvd. In one of the highlights of the weekend, the Hall of Fame hometown racer is inviting everyone to nearby Batesville Motor Speedway on Friday night for the Comp Cams Late Model racing series.

Martin will host all in attendance on Saturday at Mark Martin Ford -- 1601 Batesville Blvd. – with a complimentary lunch for everyone in attendance. Martin will be on hand visiting with fans throughout the day and will be joined by Roush and Fennig at 6 p.m., for autographs and good old-fashioned story telling centered around the trio’s tear through NASCAR in the late ‘90s.

Roush is one of NASCAR's most successful owners and a pioneer in bringing engineering technology into the sport. He boasts a NASCAR record 325 wins and his teams have had 135 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victories since he began with Martin in 1989. The duo of Martin and Roush would go on to form one of the most successful partnerships in NASCAR history. Roush was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

Fennig first joined Mark’s team as crew chief in the American Speed Association in ’85. In their two ASA seasons together, the duo had nine wins, 13 pole positions and won the championship in 1986. He rejoined Martin in 1996 and solidified his position aboard the Jack Roush train.

"Jimmy Fennig is an unsung hero at Roush Racing,” aid Roush. “He's the trooper that's back there doing everything that he can every day.”

Martin and Fennig had four wins together in 1997, 24 Top 10s, and 3 poles to finish third in the points. They finished second in points in 1998 with seven victories and remained together for three more wins until the 2001 NASCAR season. The Sporting News named Fennig crew chief of the year in 2004, after leading Roush Fenway to its second Cup Championship. One of the most successful crew chiefs in NASCAR history, Fennig has worked during his career with racing legends Bobby Allison, Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch and Martin among others.

For more information on Martin’s career, the Mark Martin Museum adjoins Mark Martin Ford, and is open at 8 AM on weekdays and 9 AM on Saturdays. Several of Mark’s racecars are on display including a ’55 Chevy that started the driver’s dream come true in the ‘70s when he was just a teenager. Read early news reports of “The Kid” from Arkansas and see a phenomenal display of memorabilia, awards and trophies from throughout his 40-year career. Be sure to commemorate your visit with a personal keepsake from the gift shop.

Admission to Fan Appreciation Days is free. For more information, stay tuned to social media channels.

RFR PR