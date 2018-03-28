Sullair to Become Official Partner of Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing has announced an agreement with Sullair that will see a proven leader in compressed air solutions become an official partner of NASCAR’s winningest race team and Roush Fenway’s exclusive supplier of compressed air.

“We are very pleased to partner with a company with the reputation and standards of Sullair,” said Ian Prince, director of facilities and chief sustainability officer at Roush Fenway Racing. “They build their business around the principles of reliability, durability and performance; three cornerstones that we share in our respective fields. We also share a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability and we look forward to continuing to build this relationship going forward.”

“Sullair is excited our compressed air solutions will be playing a key role in Roush Fenway Racing operations,” said Brian Tylisz, Vice President Commercial & Industrial Sales at Sullair. “Our customers rely on Sullair compressors to help keep their operations running – we look forward to providing that same level of reliability to the Roush teams.”

“Many of our distributors and our current customers are already NASCAR fans,” said Russell Warner, Vice President Rental & Infrastructure Sales at Sullair. “Partnering with such a legendary race team will provide additional interest and excitement to our channels, customers and potential customers.”

As part of the partnership, Sullair will be featured on each of Roush Fenway’s racecars, as well as team transporters and pit equipment.

RFR PR