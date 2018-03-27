GBR, Kennington Place 28th at Martinsville

Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) and driver D.J. Kennington finished 28th in Monday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.



Inclement weather canceled qualifying, presenting Kennington with an uphill battle--he started 37th--on a half-mile track known for high attrition. The two-time NASCAR Pinty's Series champion acquitted himself well in his trek through the field, marching into the top 30 in the final 100 laps. His No. 96 Gordon Brothers Toyota Camry needed no mechanical changes prior to the race's final green-flag run.



"28th is pretty good for our first time at Martinsville," said Marty Gaunt, GBR owner. "We had a lot of green-flag runs, which is uncharacteristic of this track. We got a little body damage on the nose and the sides, so it looks like we've been short-track racing. We had lap times toward the end of our runs that were as good as those in the top 15. Considering we had no qualifying, D.J. did a phenomenal job, the crew did a great job in preparation and we put on a good show for our partner, Gordon Brothers."



"I'm really happy with the team and really happy with the car; once we cleared traffic, we had lots of speed," said Kennington. "It was a good day for us.



"I was a little too timid a couple times out there and probably should've moved a couple guys a little quicker than I did. I was trying to earn their respect, and sometimes that bites you, especially at a place like this. I can't complain at all. Thanks to Gordon Brothers for being on board this weekend."



The race was contested Monday after a one-day postponement due to snow, the first time in 25 years a Cup Series race was delayed by a snowstorm.

GBR PR