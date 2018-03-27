Late Issues for Bayne at Martinsville

In a Monday afternoon matinee at Martinsville Speedway, Trevor Bayne held strong in the early laps before loose conditions and late contact with the wall put him 33rd in the STP 500.

After rolling off the grid 27th, Bayne and the No. 6 crew quickly went to work on trying to gain more forward grip. He restarted 20th after the competition caution at lap 50, but the AdvoCare Ford Fusion became very loose, as Bayne ended stage one in 31st one off the lead lap.

From there Bayne continued to battle loose conditions and got up to 28th, three laps off the pace at lap 265. Following a pit stop at the conclusion of stage two, the Knoxville, Tennessee, native restarted 30th but advanced as high as 27th, as he and the crew fixed the entry issues, but still needed forward drive.

As the laps wound down, Bayne was riding in the same position before making contact with the right side of his Ford Fusion, causing moderate damage which led to three green flag stops and a 33rd place result, 14 laps down.

Bayne and the No. 6 team return to action at Texas Motor Speedway, April 8, for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. Race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on FS1, and can also be heard on PRN and NASCAR SIRIUS/XM radio channel 90.

RFR PR