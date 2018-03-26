Gilliland Runs Up Front, but Finishes 14th at Martinsville

Todd Gilliland let everyone know he was at Martinsville Speedway for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday and Monday. Gilliland was forced to start in the back after an engine change during practice Friday and worked his way up to 19th before snow postponed the remainder of the race until Monday morning. On Monday he ran up front all day, but could not make up track position after a late-race pit stop which left him in 14th place.

Stage One Recap:

Gilliland was forced to start from the back of the field when the race began Saturday afternoon since the team changed the engine in his No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra during practice on Friday.

He worked his way up to 19th place by the time the race was halted for snow and rain after just 24 laps and eventually postponed until Monday morning.

When the race resumed, he was up to 11th to finish the first stage on lap 70. He came to pit road for four tires and a track bar adjustment to free up his Mobil 1 Toyota a bit.

Stage Two Recap:

With a great pit stop, Gilliland was up to sixth to start the second 70-lap stage. A spin shortly after the restart brought out the caution and Gilliland moved into second. He led lap 93 after the restart battling Ben Rhodes for the lead.

Gilliland settled into second place behind Rhodes which is where he finished the second stage. His Tundra was a bit tight on exit and free on entry. He pitted for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment.

Stage Three Recap:

He started the final 110-lap stage in fifth and quickly got back up to third place. By lap 182 he said the truck was "super tight".

Gilliland was up to second by lap 188 and began to chase down the leader, Kyle Benjamin.

During a caution on lap 235, the team called Gilliland to pit road for four fresh tires to finish the race. Unfortunately, no other trucks came to pit road, which left him back in 15th with seven laps to go.

Gilliland used the remaining laps to gain one more spot to finish 14th.

