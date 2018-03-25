Weather Postpones All On-Track Activity at Martinsville Speedway Until Monday

25 Mar 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
Weather Postpones All On-Track Activity at Martinsville Speedway Until Monday

All activity at Martinsville Speedway for Sunday, March 25, has been postponed until Monday. The Alpha Energy Solutions 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST on Monday, followed by the STP 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2 p.m. EST.

Both races will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

For the latest information and updated track schedules, please visit NASCARMedia.com, or follow NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway on Facebook and Twitter.

Martinsville Speedway PR

Steven B. Wilson

