Richard Childress Racing and eBay Motors Team Up for 2018





"At eBay, we understand our shoppers' passions, allowing us to create personalized experiences through curated content," said Suzy Deering, Chief Marketing Officer of eBay Americas. "In the partnership with Richard Childress Racing, we're connecting with consumers at each point of their own unique journey by developing informative and engaging content. The stories shared as part of this partnership will engage enthusiasts, providing a 'one stop shop' to help personalize or restore their ride." Heading into Daytona Speedweeks, Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and eBay Motors held a production day at the RCR campus with eBay Motors driver Ryan Newman, crew chief Luke Lambert and the No. 31 pit crew to bring fans up to speed on the latest NASCAR enhancements to competition. The team's authentic stories will be shared during the FOX telecast debuting during the Martinsville Speedway STP 500. Geared directly to the Do-It-Yourself viewers, they'll be able to easily visit eBay Motors to virtually access an unlimited selection of parts to repair or upgrade their own vehicles.

"This is an optimal opportunity to produce unique, original content around our race team," said Richard Childress, Chairman & CEO of RCR. "NASCAR fans are passionate and hands-on when it comes to their vehicles. This partnership with eBay Motors, with the assistance of FOX Sports' production team, will provide these fans with content around what happens on pit road, race strategy and the inner workings of our race cars."