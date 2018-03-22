Cobra Electronics, the leading designer and marketer of award-winning automotive, mobile and consumer electronics, today announces the Cobra 'Race to the Final' Sweepstakes. Two grand prize winners will receive a VIP Race Experience with Darrell 'Bubba' Wallace, Jr. driver of No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Petty Motorsports in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in Miami. The sweepstakes kicks off Thursday, March 22nd and runs through Monday, September 3rd, 2018. Eligible participants can enter for a chance to win at www.bubbawinswithcobra.com.
Cobra Race to the Final Sweepstakes with Bubba Wallace
The Grand Prize VIP Race Experience includes:
Race Tickets & VIP Passes
Meet and Greet with Bubba Wallace
Travel and Accommodations to Miami
"We are thrilled to continue to build on our partnership with Bubba," said Chris Kooistra, Sr. Director, Brand Partnerships. "We are excited to give fans a chance to see him in action in Miami."
In addition to the Grand Prize VIP Race Experience, there will be weekly winners of signed Cobra/Bubba Wallace baseball hats.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. and D.C., age 21 or older. Void in Alaska, Hawaii, outside the US and where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 AM ET on 3/22/18 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 9/3/18. For full Official Rules, click here. Sponsor: Cedar Electronics Corp., 6500 W Cortland Street, Chicago, IL 60707.
Cobra Electronics Announces 'Race to the Final' Sweepstakes with NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace
