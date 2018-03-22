Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Charter System Total Purse 2015 and 2018 Comparison

EDITORS NOTE: 2015 was the final year of published purses via NASCAR statistics prior to the introduction of the charter system.

Information obtained through court records of BK Racing LLC., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team in federal bankruptcy court has given a rare and insightful look into the new Charter System that began in 2016.

Below are a comparison of 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season total purses versus 2018 charter system purses.

In part of the decline of purses and revenues are due to removal of historical performance benefit payouts, expiration of many of the contingencies program and other reductions removed from the overall purse over the last several seasons. Teams also receive a 25% share of TV revenues.