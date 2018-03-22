Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Charter System Total Purse 2015 and 2018 Comparison Featured

EDITORS NOTE: 2015 was the final year of published purses via NASCAR statistics prior to the introduction of the charter system.

Information obtained through court records of BK Racing LLC., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team in federal bankruptcy court has given a rare and insightful look into the new Charter System that began in 2016.

Below are a comparison of 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season total purses versus 2018 charter system purses.

In part of the decline of purses and revenues are due to removal of historical performance benefit payouts, expiration of many of the contingencies program and other reductions removed from the overall purse over the last several seasons. Teams also receive a 25% share of TV revenues.

Track 2018 2015
Daytona 500 $15,466,000 $19,809,272
Atlanta (1) $2,477,000 $6,299,292
Las Vegas (1) $2,647,000 $6,495,939
Phoenix (1) $1,459,000 $5,107,970
Auto Club (1) $2,289,000 $5,950,387
Martinsville (1) $1,373,000 $5,075,776
Texas (1) $2,944,000 $7,260,922
Bristol (1) $1,736,000 $5,628,518
Richmond (1) $1,514,000 $5,171,635
Talladega (1) $2,377,000 $6,183,287
Dover (1) $2,312,000 $5,977,115
Kansas (1) $1,539,000 $5,400,236
Charlotte (1) $2,961,000 $6,660,588
Pocono (1) $1,439,000 $5,084,726
Michigan (1) $1,535,000 $5,263,885
Sonoma (1) $1,990,000 $5,735,702
Chicago (1) $2,515,000 $6,144,256
Daytona (2) $2,515,000 $6,343,472
Kentucky (1) $1,456,000 $5,104,114
New Hampshire (1) $1,527,000 $5,386,439
Pocono (2) $1,439,000 $5,084,726
Watkins Glen (1) $1,160,000 $4,960,524
Michigan (2) $1,532,000 $5,260,905
Bristol (2) $2,535,000 $6,366,322
Darlington (1) $2,127,000 $5,762,276
Indianapolis (1) $5,456,000 $9,358,657
Las Vegas (2) $1,699,000 NHMS Date
New Hampshire (2) LVMS Date $5,386,439
Richmond (2) $1,540,000 $5,202,126
Charlotte (2) $1,630,000 $5,306,331
Dover (2) $1,586,000 $5,255,734
Talladega (2) $1,752,000 $5,446,886
Kansas (2) $2,515,000 $6,144,256
Martinsville (2) $1,540,000 $5,202,126
Texas (2) $2,622,000 $7,075,075
Phoenix (2) $1,540,000 $5,202,126
Homestead (1) $1,692,000 $5,378,116
Total $86.436,000 $222,476,156
Steven B. Wilson

