Post-Event Penalty Report - Auto Club Speedway

21 Mar 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
3/18/2018 (post-race inspection) Auto Club No. 18 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Adam Stevens) has been fined $10,000.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
3/17/2018 (post-race inspection) Auto Club No. 18 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Eric Phillips) has been fined $5,000.

 

