Post-Event Penalty Report - Auto Club Speedway

|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|3/18/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Auto Club
|No. 18
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Adam Stevens) has been fined $10,000.
|NASCAR Xfinity Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|3/17/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Auto Club
|No. 18
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Eric Phillips) has been fined $5,000.