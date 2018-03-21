Gordon Brothers Partners with GBR for Martinsville

Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, will adorn the No. 96 Toyota Camry fielded by Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) and driven by D.J. Kennington in this Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway (Va.).



"GBR is pleased to partner with Gordon Brothers this weekend at Martinsville," said Marty Gaunt, GBR owner. "Partnering with Gordon Brothers helps GBR to grow. We take pride in bringing new companies into the Cup Series and helping them benefit from their participation in NASCAR."



"Gordon Brothers is excited to partner with the GBR team this weekend," said Jim Burke, Director of Gordon Brothers, Commercial and Industrial. "It's a great fit given our experience and capabilities within professional motorsports."



Sunday's event will mark the third race of the season for GBR and Kennington. Their two previous starts came in February at Daytona and earlier this month at ISM Raceway near Phoenix. It will also serve as Kennington's first Cup Series short track start. He made two Martinsville starts in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition, scoring a best finish of 17th in 2010.



"I'm pumped to get back on the track," said Kennington, two-time champion of NASCAR's Pinty's Series. "At the end of the Phoenix race, we had our car handling where we wanted it. We're still building our foundation for the shorter tracks and Martinsville should provide us a solid proving ground."

