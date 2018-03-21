12 Monster Energy Cup Series races to have enhanced schedules

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR will again use a new and well-received enhanced schedule format featuring robust driver appearances and fan interaction opportunities at 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events this season, beginning with this weekend’s STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The enhanced schedule will feature two days of Monster Energy Series action while each track will still host three total days of on-track activity. There also will be a rotating schedule of Monster Energy Series drivers participating in various interactive opportunities for fans at the racing facilities.

In addition to both the spring and fall Martinsville race weekends, the enhanced Monster Energy Series schedule will be in place at both Richmond races, the May Kansas weekend, Chicagoland, Kentucky, the second Pocono race in July, Watkins Glen, the Bristol night race weekend in August, Indianapolis and the fall Talladega weekend.

The decision to bring back the enhanced schedule comes after much success with the new idea last season. It was used at Martinsville, Indianapolis, Pocono races in 2017, receiving good reviews from both spectators and competitors.

Executives from NASCAR, Monster Energy Series teams and the race tracks collaborated on the enhanced scheduling concept for the 2018 season with the idea of unique opportunities for fans to interact with their favorite Cup drivers. Each facility will develop specific programs and events with the goal to continually offer fans new experiences at track, up-close with their favorite drivers.

