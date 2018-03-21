Ragan Credits Short-Track Background for Good History at Martinsville

Ragan on Martinsville

"I love Martinsville. It's one of my favorite tracks. Just the whole weekend there has a good vibe to it. I like the short track scene, I love the racing, I love the strategy on Sunday. As a driver, I feel like I can have some good input on how to make the car better. You don't have to worry as much about aerodynamics. At Martinsville, it's more mechanical. It's more stuff that I grew up doing to my late model car that I raced on short tracks throughout the years. I really enjoy that, and I think it's a track where Front Row Motorsports can have a really good day and get a top-10 or top-15 if we have a good racecar.



"I think generally the Friday-Saturday-Sunday events work really well for the fans, and the TV networks and even for the teams. But this weekend just being on track Saturday and Sunday, it gives us an extra day after the West Coast trip in preparing the car. And I think the race is still going to be great on Sunday, whether we had all day to practice on Friday or just on Saturday."



Ragan Martinsville Stats

23 starts, 1 top-5, 3 top-10s, 6 top-15s

Best finish: 5th

FRM PR