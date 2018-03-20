AJ Allmendinger to Visit Martinsville Kroger Store, Donate Food to Salvation Army of Martinsville

AJ Allmendinger, driver of the No. 47 Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1, is coming to the Martinsville Kroger Friday, March 23, to help collect food for the hungry and meet fans.



In Martinsville to compete in the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway, Allmendinger will participate in an event Friday afternoon to provide food for the Salvation Army of Martinsville to donate to hungry residents in the community.



He’ll visit with fans, sign autographs and pose for photographs with fans from 5:30-6:15 in Kroger at the Village of Martinsville on Commonwealth Blvd.



At 6:15pm, he’ll referee a five-minute shopping spree between two representatives of Feeding America Southwest Virginia, with Kroger donating all the food to the Salvation Army of Martinsville.



Allmendinger will emcee a contest between two Kroger associates to decide the faster bagger of the groceries.



“Martinsville is one of my favorite stops on the NASCAR circuit,” said Allmendinger. “We’ve had some great runs at the track, but I love the opportunity to support Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste efforts and, of course, visit fans.”



The Salvation Army has several food and nutrition programs that serve the Martinsville area and is a partner agency of Feeding America Southwest Virginia.



Kroger has embarked on an effort aimed at ending hunger and eliminating waste.



“No family in a community we serve should ever go hungry, and that’s why we’re donating food in the Martinsville community,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.



Live coverage of the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway begins at 2:00pm on Sunday, March 25 on FS1 and SiriusXM Radio NASCAR Channel 90.

