StarCom Racing Heads to Martinsville with New Sponsor and Driver Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing is happy to announce it will head to Martinsville and Texas with a new sponsor and driver for the #00. Landon Cassill will field the USFRA Chevy Camaro.



The United States First Responders Association (USFRA) is a non-profit, professional and social network of fire, EMS, rescue, law enforcement and military personnel, as well as civilian support teams. USFRA brings together professionals from many diverse fields to strengthen safety initiatives, share knowledge and expertise, develop enhanced training programs, and combine efforts to maximize community outreach/ education programs. They are one of the few national nonprofits that embrace all aspects of first response. Like USFRA on Facebook and Twitter and check them out at www.usfra.org and www.helprefreshamerica.com Landon Cassill will pilot the #00 for USFRA. Cassill has 230 starts in the Monster Energy Cup Series and garnered many solid finishes with a variety of teams. SCR and Team Manager, Derrike Cope, are excited for what’s in store for the team in the coming weeks.



“StarCom Racing was privileged to acquire a new partnership with USFRA and Landon Cassill behind the wheel. I’m optimistic that his knowledge and experience will only help our efforts as well as the growth of our team,” says Cope.



“I love working with new teams. I feel like that is one of my strengths. StarCom Racing looks like they are in it for the long haul, and I am thrilled to be a part of it,” comments Cassill.



StarCom Racing PR