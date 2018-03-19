Jeffrey Earnhardt Explores Options for 2018

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, Jeffrey Earnhardt and StarCom Racing have decided to mutually part ways for the time being. Earnhardt, the fourth-generation driver, has piloted the No. 00 VRX Simulators Chevrolet for the first five MENCS events in 2018.



“I want to thank StarCome Racing for the opportunity to pilot the No. 00 Chevrolet,” commented Earnhardt. “We are working hard on our sponsorship package and long term plans, which unfortunately means taking a pause behind the wheel to take care of that business. I can’t thank Robert Stanners and the VRX Simulators group enough for getting our season started, and continuing to support my racing career. We anticipate that there will be some exciting news to be shared within coming weeks.”



