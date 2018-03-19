RCR Post Race Report - Auto Club 400

Austin Dillon and the Dow Coatings Team Show Perseverance at Auto Club Speedway with Top-10 Finish
 

 10th
 
 
 5th
 
 12th
"It was a pretty solid day, and I'm proud of everyone on this No. 3 Dow Coatings team for helping us rebound to get a top-10 finish. We struggled throughout the race, truthfully. I thought we were way closer in practice on Saturday, and it just didn't work out. At the start of the race, we were plowing. Then, we freed-up way too much. Our balance was decent at the end, but weren't far enough up front to really do anything. I think we were a top-five car at the end, but we waited too late to get there. I'm just proud of everyone on this team for working so hard today."  
-Austin Dillon 
Ryan Newman and the Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1 Team Finish 21st at Auto Club Speedway 
 
 

 21st
 
 
 9th
 
 14th
"We made a major overhaul to our Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1 last night. Our car fired off fast but wasn't as fast as we needed it to be on the long run like our teammate's car. Unfortunately, from the beginning our handling was way off. Our car was so tight in the corners and loose off. We're scratching our heads right now figuring out what went wrong. It wasn't for a lack of trying on our part. We threw everything at it, had one run in the top 10 but could never get the handling in our favor to stay up with the lead pack."  
-Ryan Newman 

