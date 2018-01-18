Kelley Blue Book and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership through 2020

Kelley Blue Book, the most trusted brand for car pricing, research, valuation and selling your car, has extended its relationship with 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports with a three-year contract renewal through the 2020 racing season.

In 2018, 2019 and 2020, Kelley Blue Book will be featured as a two-race primary sponsor and full-season associate sponsor of driver Chase Elliott and his No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team. The company’s partnership with Hendrick Motorsports began in 2014 with a one-race primary sponsorship of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and grew to two races in 2016 when it transitioned to Elliott for his rookie year.

Elliott, 22, will pilot the No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on Aug. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway and in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Nov. 4 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Kelley Blue Book is proud to call the Hendrick organization a partner both on and off the track, and we’re excited to go racing with Chase for another three years,” said Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing for Kelley Blue Book. “We’re constantly enhancing the KBB.com site with features and functionality to help customers buy and sell cars with confidence, and Hendrick Motorsports has provided us an effective platform to further educate car shoppers on all that Kelley Blue Book has to offer.”

Elliott earned 2016 Cup Series rookie of the year honors and is coming off his second playoff appearance in as many full seasons at NASCAR’s top level. The Dawsonville, Georgia, native won the 2014 Xfinity Series championship and already has posted 107 top-10 finishes in NASCAR national series competition.

“My experience working with Kelley Blue Book over the last two years has been awesome, and it means a lot to have them on board for three more,” Elliott said. “There’s a lot for the ‘9’ team to do over the next few seasons, and we look forward to sharing that with them. All of us appreciate their support and are committed to continuing the success of the partnership.”

In addition to individual consumers, Kelley Blue Book’s variety of products and services are available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Partners include Hendrick Automotive Group, which utilizes Kelley Blue Book in each of its 138 automotive retail franchises across the United States.

“Kelley Blue Book has been an important partner across our entire organization,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman of Hendrick Automotive Group. “Chase has been a terrific spokesperson for their products and services, and the overall success of the racing program since 2014 has opened up new opportunities for us to work together and grow their business. We’re excited to do even more with Kelley Blue Book over the next three years.”

Built on the trust of its more than 90-year history and expertise, Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com exists to help consumers make the best possible decisions during the car-shopping journey and throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Shopper and owner expansion remains a focus for Kelley Blue Book, and helpful tools such as Price Advisor and Instant Cash Offer have evolved to meet the needs of today’s car buyers and sellers. Other resources include 5-Year Cost to Own data, buyer’s guides, payment calculators, vehicle history reports, and expert reviews and ratings.

Hendrick Motorsports PR