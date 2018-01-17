Horizon Global Joins Team Penske NASCAR, IndyCar Teams

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) has joined Team Penske with a new multi-year partnership beginning in 2018. Horizon Global towing and trailering brands REESE® and Draw-Tite® will serve as primary sponsors for the No. 2 Ford Fusion driven by Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) races this season at Martinsville Speedway in March and Richmond Raceway in September. The No. 2 Ford will also carry the REESE branding as an associate sponsor throughout the 2018 MENCS season.

Horizon Global will also serve as a full-season associate sponsor on the No. 22 Dallara/Chevrolet driven by Simon Pagenaud in the Verizon IndyCar Series this season.

“Horizon Global is a Michigan-based, automotive-focused company, like Penske Corporation, and we welcome them to the Team Penske NASCAR and INDYCAR programs beginning this season,” said Roger Penske. “We look forward to helping build the company’s REESE and Draw-Tite brands through motorsports and they’ll have some great opportunities working with two series champions in Brad and Simon.”

Headquarted in Troy, Mich., Horizon Global designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment channels worldwide.

The company began its motorsports involvement in 2012 by partnering with Brad Keselowski Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“We couldn’t be more enthusiastic to expand our motorsports involvement with Team Penske in 2018,” said John Aleva, President of Horizon Global Americas. “Over the past six seasons, we have developed a strong relationship with Brad and have seen first-hand how beneficial motorsports has been to our company. Taking the next step to grow our program with Team Penske is something we couldn’t pass up.”

Keselowski will join the Horizon Global team at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this Thursday, January 18 to help launch the new partnership.

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season begins with the 60th anniversary running of the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, on Sunday, February 18.

Team Penske PR