Danica Patrick to Appear on Good Morning America

01 Jan 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
26 times
Homestead 2017 Homestead 2017 https://masscentral.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/DSC_1363-1.jpg

Danica Patrick will appear on ABC'S Good Morning America Tuesday, January 2nd to discuss her new book "Pretty Intense", which went on sale December 26th of 2017. The book will detail Patrick's workout and eating regiments. Over her career, Patrick has shared with the public on social media her workout routines and has became an advocate of eating well and staying in shape. The book will give readers a 90-day program which is detailed to "sculpt your body", "calm your mind", and "achieve your greatest goals." 

Patrick will hang up her driving helmet after the 2018 Daytona 500 & 2018 Indianapolis 500.

No word yet on who she will drive for in either race as that is still undetermined. 

 

 

Rate this item
(1 Vote)
Matthew Jackson

Hi, my name is Matthew I'm 18 from Charlotte, NC. Racing has been something that has interested me my whole life. As a kid my dad would always take me to each of the Charlotte races and the adrenaline you get watching NASCAR's best drivers go around is one like no other. My goal as a writer is to give you the best information possible. 

Latest from Matthew Jackson

More in this category: « Bosch Announces 2017 Giving Track Contributions
back to top