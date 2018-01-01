Danica Patrick to Appear on Good Morning America

Danica Patrick will appear on ABC'S Good Morning America Tuesday, January 2nd to discuss her new book "Pretty Intense", which went on sale December 26th of 2017. The book will detail Patrick's workout and eating regiments. Over her career, Patrick has shared with the public on social media her workout routines and has became an advocate of eating well and staying in shape. The book will give readers a 90-day program which is detailed to "sculpt your body", "calm your mind", and "achieve your greatest goals."

Patrick will hang up her driving helmet after the 2018 Daytona 500 & 2018 Indianapolis 500.

No word yet on who she will drive for in either race as that is still undetermined.