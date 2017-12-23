Cold Creek County to Perform at Jacob Damen Celebration of Life at the Hockey Hall of Fame January 5th

Sony Music Entertainment Canada country music artists Cold Creek County will perform live Jan. 5 as part of the Jacob Damen celebration of life at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

The event will be hosted by 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Martin Truex Jr. and his Furniture Row Racing crew chief, Cole Pearn. Damen, who passed away last August, was best friend to Pearn, a native of Ontario. Friends, family, and race fans are invited to attend from 7-10 p.m. ET.

Cold Creek County is an award-winning band founded in Ontario, Canada in 2013. Band members include Doug Oliver (drummer), Josh Lester (guitar/vocals), Trevor MacLeod (lead guitar), Justin Lester (bass/vocals), Jordan Honsinger (banjo/vocals), and new lead singer Ches Anthony. The two-time Country Music of Ontario Group of the Year (2016, 2017) also earned a nomination for the 2017 Juno Awards Breakthrough Group of the Year. Cold Creek County is currently touring Canada and the United States promoting its latest single “This Town is You.”

The event includes a silent auction and a live auction with famed Ontario auctioneer Don Reinhart of Reinhart Auctions. Event tickets and memorabilia from the NBA Toronto Raptors and NHL Toronto Maple Leafs are among the items which will be up for live auction bid as well as one of the racing helmets Truex wore during his championship-winning 2017 season plus much more.

On display will be the NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy Truex and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team earned on strength of a season-high eight victories, including the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

For more details and to purchase tickets, go to https://mtjf.ejoinme.org/jacobdamen .

Martin Truex Jr. Foundation PR