Joey Gase Returns to BK Racing with Eternal Fan On Board at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Joey Gase returns to BK Racing for the final race in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, to pilot the No. 83 Toyota Camry. Eternal Fan will be the primary sponsor on board, alongside Premier Millwright, as an associate sponsor.



Eternal Fan is a new alternative for fans to celebrate in the passion that they have for their positive shared memories. Homestead-Miami Speedway marks their fourth race as a primary sponsor with Gase in 2017.



Premier Millwright, an Iowa based company, is one of the leaders in the Millwork industry, specializing in installation and/or the election of Building Equipment and Conveyors. For more information on Premier Millwright, visit their website at www.premiermillwright.com.



“I'm very excited to be racing in the Cup series this weekend in Homestead during championship weekend and representing two different company's from my home town of Cedar Rapids, Iowa,” commented Joey Gase. “It is awesome how much support we receive from the people in Iowa!”



Tune into NBC, Sunday at 3pm ET to catch the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, to see a Champion crowned. For more information on Eternal Fan visit their website http://eternal.fans/.

Joey Gase PR