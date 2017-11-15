Circle Sport With TMG Racing and Honor and Remember at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Motor Sports Group will be honoring two Gold Star Families this weekend at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway by displaying the Honor and Remember flag personalized with their hero’s names.

The family of CWO Kyle Jackson on Saturday and the family of SSG Marc Scialdo on Sunday will experience a behind the scenes NASCAR adventure including a special flag presentation and personal meet and greet with Jeffrey Earnhardt, driver of the No. 33 car.

“We are truly humbled by Joe Falk’s willingness to help us to continue to embrace our nation’s fallen families,” states George Lutz, founder of Honor and Remember, whose son George Anthony Lutz II was killed by a sniper’s bullet while on patrol in Fallujah, Iraq, in 2005. “Joe's commitment to our mission of national remembrance will enable us to tangibly bring additional healing to many grieving families across our nation.”



The Ford EcoBoost Series will take place at Homestead-Miami Speedway on both Sat/Sun, November 17/18. Fans can keep up with the action on Twitter by following at @ JoeFalk33 , @CSMTG3330 via the organization’s the web at www.themotorsportsgroup.com

TMG PR