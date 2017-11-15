Richard Petty Motorsports Thanks Aric Almirola

This weekend, Aric Almirola will make his final start for Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM). Almirola has been the full-time driver of the No. 43 since 2012. He made five starts for the team prior to 2012.



Almirola enters the Homestead-Miami Speedway with 243 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts. Of those, 213 have been with RPM. He has the most starts for the organization that started in 2009.



The highlight of the tenure is Almirola's win in the 2014 Coke Zero 400 at the Daytona International Speedway. A storybook win, Almirola took the checkered 30 years after "The King" Richard Petty celebrated his 200th win at Daytona.



The win also brought the No. 43 back to victory lane for the first time since 1999. The trophy and a letter from Almirola to Petty about the win sit in the Petty Museum today.



The 2014 season was the second time that RPM competed in NASCAR's playoffs. An engine failure at Chicaogland derailed the breakout season for Almirola and the team.



Almirola won his first pole with Richard Petty Motorsports in 2012 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. His success also includes 11 Top-Five and 31 Top-10 finishes for the organization.



"It's been a great time racing for Richard Petty Motorsports," said Almirola. "Richard and the Petty family gave me the opportunity to get into Cup racing full-time, and I appreciate that. I wish them nothing but the best."

