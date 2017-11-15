Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing Team Look for Strong Finish, 100th Win at Homestead

Ford Championship Weekend will be bittersweet for Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Ford EcoBoost 400 as the final race of the three-season Wood-Blaney partnership provides the bitter while the sweet is a celebration of a very successful 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

Blaney’s first career win, his two poles and his deep NASCAR Playoffs run is plenty to celebrate. As is the Wood Brothers’ best season since 1995 when Morgan Shepherd drove the iconic No. 21 to sixth in the driver standings.

There is, however, one goal left to accomplish – getting the Woods their 100th NASCAR premier series win.

A top-10 qualifier in his first two runs at Homestead, Blaney needs to stay out of trouble early in the race to improve on his previous results at the track to have a chance at his second career win and the Woods’ landmark 100th.

In 2015, Blaney started sixth but had a bad re-start on worn tires after the event’s first caution period that sent him back to 31st. He battled back to finish 17th.

Last season he started eighth, had an early race brush with the wall that caused a flat tire, lost a lap and finished 26th.

Ford Performance PR