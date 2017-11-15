Landon Cassill Homestead Preview

Cassill on Homestead

"I really enjoy Homestead. The tire fall-off is tremendous, and the cars get really loose on the long run. I tested the wheel force car there, which was beneficial because I’d never tested at Homestead before. Hoping it can help our Love's Travel Stops/Roller Bites team when we go back.



"It’s always a bittersweet race to go to because it always feels like the last day of school. But with the way the final four racing for the championship has shaken out, and knowing how Homestead always races, it's sure to be an exciting race. Fans will want to pack the stands for this one."

FRM PR