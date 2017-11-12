Busch Finishes 21st at Phoenix

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-75):

● Kurt Busch started 15th, finished 16th.

● Busch noted loose-handling conditions in addition to low right-rear grip during the opening laps.

● He continued to battle balance issues for the duration of the stage.

● Busch pitted for four fresh tires, fuel and air pressure and chassis adjustments at the conclusion of the stage.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 76-150):

● Started 17th, finished 15th.

● Loose handling continued to hinder the No. 41 Monster Energy/Haas Automation Ford’s speed throughout the stage.

● Busch pitted for four fresh tires, fuel and adjustments at the end of the stage.

● Due to a broken jack during the stop, Busch lost two positions on pit road.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 151-312):

● Started 17th, finished 21st.

● Busch pitted during a lap-239 caution to counter loose-handling conditions. He restarted in the 15th position.

● He opted to stay out during a lap-250 caution to restart ninth.

● Busch battled the Monster Energy/Haas Automation Ford in and around the top-10 until a lap-280 caution.

● During the final restart, Busch was caught in traffic, and his car sustained front-end damage that limited driver visibility.

Notes:

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 41 laps.

● Eighteen of the 40 drivers in the Can-Am 500k finished on the lead lap.

● Matt Kenseth won the Can-Am 500k to score his 39th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his second at Phoenix. His margin of victory over second-place Chase Elliott was 1.207 seconds.

● The Championship 4 contenders are Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Brad Keselowski. Each enters the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway with 5,000 points.

Next Up:

The next event on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the season-ending Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The final race of the 10-race playoffs starts at 2:30 p.m. EST with live coverage provided by NBC beginning at 1:30 p.m.

