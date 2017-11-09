Circle Sport With TMG Racing And Honor And Remember at Phoenix

We will be hosting Gold Star Families this weekend at the NASCAR race at Phoenix International Raceway.

The family of Sgt. Sean Cataudella on Saturday and the family of Spc. Raymond Armijo on Sunday. They will experience a behind the scenes at NASCAR with a driver meet and greet with Jeffrey Earnhardt the driver for the 33 car.

“We are truly humbled by Joe Falk’s willingness to help us in this noble cause,” states George Lutz, founder of Honor and Remember, whose son George Anthony Lutz II was killed by a sniper’s bullet while on patrol in Fallujah, Iraq, in 2005. “Joe's commitment to our mission will enable us to tangibly bring additional healing to many grieving families across our nation.”



The Can Am 300 will take place at Phoenix International Raceway on Sunday, November 12th at 12:30 p.m. ET. Fans can keep up with the action on Twitter by following at @ JoeFalk33 , @CSMTG3330 via the organization’s the web at www.CircleSportMotorRacing.com.

TMG PR