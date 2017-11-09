Circle Sport-TMG Welcomes Welder Nation as an Associate Sponsor at Phoenix Raceway

Welder Nation has joined the Circle Sport - TMG stable as an associate sponsor, on board the No. 33 Chevrolet, for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway.



"We are excited to have Welder Nation join CSTMG this weekend at Phoenix," commented team owner, Joe Falk. "Welder Nation has some of the best product in the industry. We’re glad to have them on board the No. 33 Hulu Chevrolet.”



Welder Nation President Jason Tremblay commented, “We, at Welder Nation, are extremely proud to partner with Jeffrey and his team. We feel as a young, growing brand Jeffrey is the perfect partner and are thrilled to have him represent our company!”



Tune into NBC, Sunday at 2:30pm ET to catch the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway. For more information on Welder Nation visit their website www.weldernation.com.

TMG PR