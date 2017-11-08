Engineering Changes Announced for Germain Racing for 2018

Germain Racing fields the No. 13 GEICO, GEICO Military and Twisted Tea Chevrolet SS’s for driver Ty Dillon in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The organization recently announced a crew chief change for the upcoming 2018 season. This transition will also impact the engineering lineup, as technical director Chris Andrews and engineer Scott Whitehead will complete the 2017 season with crew chief Robert "Bootie” Barker, but will not return in 2018.

An announcement regarding Dillon’s new crew chief is forthcoming.

For more information on Germain Racing, visit GermainRacing.com or follow the team on Twitter @GermainRacing or Facebook.com/GermainRacing

Germain Racing PR