Richard Petty Motorsports Honors Veterans with U.S. Air Force This Weekend

This Saturday is Veterans Day, and Richard Petty Motorsports is proud to have the United States Air Force as its primary partner throughout the weekend. The U.S. Air Force has been a supporter of RPM since its inception in 2009. Throughout the relationship, Richard Petty Motorsports has hosted high level Generals and service men and women from all across the country at the track. More importantly, the U.S. Air Force has helped educate and recruit at the track.

Aric Almirola and Richard Petty have played a role in the recruitment process. Almirola has attended many Delayed Entry Program swear-in ceremonies for the new Air Force men and women. Each race weekend, Petty himself shakes the hands and thanks each Air Force member.



Almirola has also had success with the Air Force on the track. He won his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole with the U.S. Air Force on the No. 43 in 2012 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.



