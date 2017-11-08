Ike Behar & Brad Keselowski Announce Partnership to Keep Elite Driver in Style

Ike Behar is proud to announce Brad Keselowski as the newest spokesman and brand ambassador for the luxury clothier. Ike Behar will be styling the 33 year-old NASCAR champion in perfectly tailored items from both their custom program and up-coming collections. The brand has plans to feature Keselowski in their up-coming campaigns throughout the country.

In his role as brand ambassador, Keselowski will promote Ike Behar’s complete collection of high-quality fashion forward dress shirts, suits, ties, sport shirts, sport coats, slacks, formal wear, as well as Ike Behar’s exceptional custom suiting and shirting programs. On the new partnership Ike Behar CEO, Alan Behar, enthused, “I think Brad is the quintessential Ike Behar man. He’s a man who is one of the best in the world at his craft, with a tremendous sense of style, and an eye for quality.”

“The role of a modern day NASCAR driver is equally as busy outside the car as it is on the track,” said Keselowski. “In representing myself, our team, our partners, and becoming more involved in the business world, it is important to me and it feels good to have a stylish, tailored look. Ike Behar certainly offers that and the company’s American heritage and it being family-owned makes it an ideal partner.”

BKR PR