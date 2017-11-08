Landon Cassill Phoenix Preview

Cassill on Phoenix

"We've been bringing some pretty good cars to the racetrack the last few weeks. We've definitely made some gains and have had some decent results. I'm looking forward to getting our Love's Travel Stops/Roller Bites Ford on track Friday. Phoenix is a fun track, and I think we can run well there this weekend.



"The upcoming changes for Phoenix are going to be wild. I think it’s a great move. NASCAR and ISC have already made some great changes there. It was a great racetrack before the last repave, but I can absolutely say it’s just as good since they repaved it. So, it'll be cool to see how the additional improvements make it even better."

