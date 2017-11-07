2017 Championship 4 / Manufacturer Championship Clinch Scenarios print Print Page email Email Page

Already Clinched: Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr.

Clinching for Championship 4:

Brad Keselowski - If Keselowski wins, he will clinch. If Kyle Busch/Truex/Harvick or a non-playoff driver wins, he would guarantee a clinch on points with 37 Points.

Denny Hamlin - If Hamlin wins, he will clinch. Could clinch on points with a Kyle Busch/Truex/Harvick or a non-playoff driver win and help.

Ryan Blaney - If Blaney wins, he will clinch. Could clinch on points with a Kyle Busch/Truex/Harvick or a non-playoff driver win and help.

Chase Elliott - If Elliott wins, he will clinch. Could clinch on points with a Kyle Busch/Truex/Harvick or a non-playoff driver win and help.

Jimmie Johnson - If Johnson wins, he will clinch. Could clinch on points with a Kyle Busch/Truex/Harvick or a non-playoff driver win and help.

Manufacturer Championship: Toyota currently holds a 23-point lead over Ford in the manufacturer standings. To clinch an early title, Toyota needs to leave Phoenix with a 60-point lead over second place.

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Already Clinched: None

Clinching for Championship 4:

Elliott Sadler - With a win, Sadler would clinch. If a playoff driver wins, would clinch with 32 Points. If a playoff driver doesn’t win, he would clinch with 27 Points.

William Byron - With a win, Byron would clinch. If a playoff driver wins, would clinch on points with 37 Points. If a playoff driver doesn’t wins, he would clinch with 32 Points.

Justin Allgaier - With a win, Allgaier would clinch. If a playoff driver wins, would clinch on points with 41 Points. If a playoff driver doesn’t wins, he would clinch on points with 36 Points.

Brennan Poole - With a win, Poole would clinch. If a playoff driver doesn’t win, he would clinch on points with 51 Points. Could clinch on points with help if a playoff driver wins.

Matt Tifft (0 Wins, 3074 Points) - With a win, Tifft would clinch. Could clinch on points with help.

Cole Custer (0 Wins, 3066 Points) - With a win, Custer would clinch. Could clinch on points with help.

Daniel Hemric (0 Wins, 3061 Points) - With a win, Hemric would clinch. Could clinch on points with help.

Ryan Reed (0 Wins, 3046 Points) - With a win, Reed would clinch. Could clinch on points with help.

Manufacturer Championship (Bill France Performance Award): Chevrolet currently holds a 58-point lead over Toyota in the manufacturer standings. To clinch an early title, Chevrolet needs to leave Phoenix with a 61-point lead over second place.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Already Clinched: Johnny Sauter

Clinching for Championship 4:

Christopher Bell - With a win, Bell would clinch. If a playoff driver wins, would clinch on points with 6 Points ( NOTE: Bell can conceivably clinch a spot following Stage 1. ). If Sauter or a non-playoff driver wins, he would clinch on points with 1 Point.

). If Sauter or a non-playoff driver wins, he would clinch on points with 1 Point. Matt Crafton - With a win, Crafton would clinch. If a playoff driver wins, would clinch on points with 37 Points. If Sauter or a non-playoff driver wins, would clinch on points with 32 Points.

Austin Cindric - With a win, Cindric would clinch. If Sauter or a non-playoff driver wins, would clinch on points with 50 Points. If a playoff driver wins, could clinch on points with help.

Ben Rhodes - With a win, Rhodes would clinch. Could clinch on points with help.

John Hunter Nemechek - With a win, Nemechek would clinch. Could clinch on points with help.

Manufacturer Championship: Toyota currently holds a 42-point lead over Chevrolet in the manufacturer standings. To clinch an early title, Toyota needs to leave Phoenix with a 60-point lead over second place.

NASCAR PR