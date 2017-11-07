2017 Championship 4 / Manufacturer Championship Clinch Scenarios print Print Page email Email Page

Already Clinched: Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr.
Clinching for Championship 4:
- Brad Keselowski - If Keselowski wins, he will clinch. If Kyle Busch/Truex/Harvick or a non-playoff driver wins, he would guarantee a clinch on points with 37 Points.
- Denny Hamlin - If Hamlin wins, he will clinch. Could clinch on points with a Kyle Busch/Truex/Harvick or a non-playoff driver win and help.
- Ryan Blaney - If Blaney wins, he will clinch. Could clinch on points with a Kyle Busch/Truex/Harvick or a non-playoff driver win and help.
- Chase Elliott - If Elliott wins, he will clinch. Could clinch on points with a Kyle Busch/Truex/Harvick or a non-playoff driver win and help.
- Jimmie Johnson - If Johnson wins, he will clinch. Could clinch on points with a Kyle Busch/Truex/Harvick or a non-playoff driver win and help.
Manufacturer Championship: Toyota currently holds a 23-point lead over Ford in the manufacturer standings. To clinch an early title, Toyota needs to leave Phoenix with a 60-point lead over second place.
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Already Clinched: None
Clinching for Championship 4:
- Elliott Sadler - With a win, Sadler would clinch. If a playoff driver wins, would clinch with 32 Points. If a playoff driver doesn’t win, he would clinch with 27 Points.
- William Byron - With a win, Byron would clinch. If a playoff driver wins, would clinch on points with 37 Points. If a playoff driver doesn’t wins, he would clinch with 32 Points.
- Justin Allgaier - With a win, Allgaier would clinch. If a playoff driver wins, would clinch on points with 41 Points. If a playoff driver doesn’t wins, he would clinch on points with 36 Points.
- Brennan Poole - With a win, Poole would clinch. If a playoff driver doesn’t win, he would clinch on points with 51 Points. Could clinch on points with help if a playoff driver wins.
- Matt Tifft (0 Wins, 3074 Points) - With a win, Tifft would clinch. Could clinch on points with help.
- Cole Custer (0 Wins, 3066 Points) - With a win, Custer would clinch. Could clinch on points with help.
- Daniel Hemric (0 Wins, 3061 Points) - With a win, Hemric would clinch. Could clinch on points with help.
- Ryan Reed (0 Wins, 3046 Points) - With a win, Reed would clinch. Could clinch on points with help.
Manufacturer Championship (Bill France Performance Award): Chevrolet currently holds a 58-point lead over Toyota in the manufacturer standings. To clinch an early title, Chevrolet needs to leave Phoenix with a 61-point lead over second place.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Already Clinched: Johnny Sauter
Clinching for Championship 4:
- Christopher Bell - With a win, Bell would clinch. If a playoff driver wins, would clinch on points with 6 Points (NOTE: Bell can conceivably clinch a spot following Stage 1.). If Sauter or a non-playoff driver wins, he would clinch on points with 1 Point.
- Matt Crafton - With a win, Crafton would clinch. If a playoff driver wins, would clinch on points with 37 Points. If Sauter or a non-playoff driver wins, would clinch on points with 32 Points.
- Austin Cindric - With a win, Cindric would clinch. If Sauter or a non-playoff driver wins, would clinch on points with 50 Points. If a playoff driver wins, could clinch on points with help.
- Ben Rhodes - With a win, Rhodes would clinch. Could clinch on points with help.
- John Hunter Nemechek - With a win, Nemechek would clinch. Could clinch on points with help.
Manufacturer Championship: Toyota currently holds a 42-point lead over Chevrolet in the manufacturer standings. To clinch an early title, Toyota needs to leave Phoenix with a 60-point lead over second place.
NASCAR PR