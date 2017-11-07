Crew Chief Decision Has Been Made for 2018 Germain Racing No. 13 Chevrolet Program

07 Nov 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
Crew Chief Decision Has Been Made for 2018 Germain Racing No. 13 Chevrolet Program
Today, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team Germain Racing announces that their 2018 No. 13 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 program will be led by a new crew chief to be announced at a later date.
 
Crew chief Robert "Bootie" Barker will remain in his role for the No. 13 GEICO / GEICO Military Chevrolet, driven by Ty Dillon, for the duration of the 2017 season but will not be with Germain Racing in 2018.
 
Germain Racing PR
Steven B. Wilson

