Ty Dillon Two-Steps To 24th Place Finish at Texas

With three races remaining in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, Ty Dillon and Germain Racing looked to kick off the final stretch with a solid result at Texas Motor Speedway. After a tough start to the 500-mile event on Sunday afternoon, Dillon received rear end damage to the No. 13 GEICO Military Chevrolet on lap 93. Despite repairs and a lack of track position placing the rookie towards the rear of the field, Dillon fought back to cross the finish line in the 24th position.

"Today didn't go very well for our GEICO Military team," said Dillon, after the race. "We got damage early but we weren't very good to begin with, so it didn't really matter. We are trying to work through some things as a team, but at the end of the day, we did what we could to use strategy and get a solid finish. While it wasn't the day we needed, we will keep working hard and I feel confident in our GEICO team that we will get it turned around."

After rolling from the 27th starting position, Dillon quickly gained five spots to take over 22nd-place. However within 15 laps, the GEICO Military Chevrolet developed a "loose in, tight off" handling condition, which saw Dillon drop to the 27th position. As adjustments started to help the young gun, the No. 13 machine received rear end damage as another competitor ran into the back of Dillon when a caution occurred on lap 93. Although repairs shuffled Dillon's track position, the Germain Racing team continued to steadily work their way back into the top-25. As the checkered flag flew in the Lone Star State, Dillon brought home a 24th-place finish.

Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Racing team will continue their trek west to Arizona, as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series takes to Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 10th for opening practice at 1:00PM ET, with qualifying scheduled to take place later that evening at 6:45PM ET.

The green flag will fly for the Can-Am 500 on Sunday, November 12th at 2:30 pm ET. NBC will carry the live television broadcast, with the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 carrying the live radio broadcast.

PMI PR