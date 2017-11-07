StarCom Racing, Cope head to the Desert for the Can-Am 500

StarCom Racing will attempt its second race of the season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series this weekend with veteran driver, Derrike Cope, at the wheel of the 00 Chevy for the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway starting at 2:30pm ET on NBC.

Cope will display the StarCom Fiber logo as the primary sponsor on the hood of the 00 along with returning Co-Primary sponsor and longtime Cope partner, Ashurst American Honey, on the quarter panels for this weekend’s 500 mile event.

“We are thrilled to be back on the track to showcase our team’s potential in Phoenix,” says Matthew Kohler President of StarCom Racing & StarCom Fiber. “We are excited to kick off our relationship with Ashurst American Honey who has had a long standing partnership with Derrike Cope. Developing these partnerships are pivotal to the success of our organization.”

Ashurst American Honey produces, packages and distributes honey throughout the western United States. Many notable food producers use this premium American Bee made honey in breads, cereals and many other backing items. You can get a taste of it all at www.AshurstAmericanHoney.com.

“I am honored to have Ashurst American Honey on the car again for the Phoenix race! We have been friends with the Ashurst family for a long time and we are thrilled to bring them with us to SCR this year! Phoenix is one of my best tracks and I look forward to this weekend,” says Derrike Cope, StarCom Racing driver and team manager.

StarCom Fiber, a telecommunications company based in New Jersey, services all of the Tri-State area and beyond. StarCom Fiber specializes in cable placement and network development as well as complete fiber optic splicing and testing. StarCom has a full-service engineering and CAD division and a management team whose dedication to customer satisfaction leads the industry. Race fans can learn more about StarCom Fiber by visiting www.StarComFiber.com can engage with StarCom on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StarComFiberLLC, Instagram: @StarComFiber, and Twitter: @starcomfiber https://twitter.com/StarComFiber

StarCom Racing PR