NASCAR Announces Start Times for 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Together with FOX, NBC, race teams and tracks, NASCAR today unveiled 2018 race start times and network coverage for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, including the DAYTONA 500® on FOX and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship on NBC.

As noted in the previously released schedule dates, key changes include the return of the DAYTONA 500 to President’s Day weekend for the historic 60th running of The Great American Race®. Additionally, the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway® and include the Charlotte Motor Speedway® road course as part of the first round.

“Feedback from our fans, along with insight from teams, tracks and our broadcast partners was key to identifying the most ideal start time for each race,” said Steve Herbst, senior vice president, broadcasting and production at NASCAR. “Every race weekend is unique, so considering fan and industry input alongside each event’s nuances allows us to balance interests on all sides.”

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season officially returns on February 18 with the DAYTONA 500. Tune-in at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, or visit NASCAR.com/tickets to catch all the action in-person.

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date Location Network Race Start Radio 2/11 Daytona 500 Qualifying at Daytona International Speedway FOX 12 p.m. ET MRN 2/11 The Clash at Daytona International Speedway FS1 3 p.m. ET MRN 2/15 The Duel at Daytona International Speedway FS1 7 p.m. ET MRN 2/18 DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway FOX 2:30 p.m. ET MRN 2/25 Atlanta Motor Speedway FOX 2 p.m. ET PRN 3/4 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FOX 3:30 p.m. ET PRN 3/11 Phoenix Raceway FOX 3:30 p.m. ET MRN 3/18 Auto Club Speedway FOX 3:30 p.m. ET MRN 3/25 Martinsville Speedway FS1 2 p.m. ET MRN 4/8 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 2 p.m. ET PRN 4/15 Bristol Motor Speedway FOX 2 p.m. ET PRN 4/21 Richmond International Raceway FOX 6:30 p.m. ET MRN 4/29 Talladega Superspeedway FOX 2 p.m. ET MRN 5/6 Dover International Speedway FS1 2 p.m. ET MRN 5/12 Kansas Speedway FS1 8 p.m. ET MRN 5/19 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 6 p.m. ET MRN 5/19 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 8 p.m. ET MRN 5/27 Charlotte Motor Speedway FOX 6 p.m. ET PRN 6/3 Pocono Raceway FS1 2 p.m. ET MRN 6/10 Michigan International Speedway FOX 2 p.m. ET MRN 6/24 Sonoma Raceway FS1 3 p.m. ET PRN 7/1 Chicagoland Speedway NBCSN 2:30 p.m. ET MRN 7/7 Daytona International Speedway NBC 7 p.m. ET PRN 7/14 Kentucky Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. ET PRN 7/22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway NBCSN 2 p.m. ET PRN 7/29 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 2:30 p.m. ET MRN 8/5 Watkins Glen International NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN 8/12 Michigan International Speedway NBCSN 2:30 p.m. ET MRN 8/18 Bristol Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. ET PRN 9/2 Darlington Raceway NBCSN 6 p.m. ET MRN 9/9 Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBCSN 2 p.m. ET IMS 9/16 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBCSN 3 p.m. ET PRN 9/22 Richmond International Raceway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. ET MRN 9/30 Charlotte Motor Speedway NBC 2 p.m. ET PRN 10/7 Dover International Speedway NBCSN 2 p.m. ET MRN 10/14 Talladega Superspeedway NBC 2 p.m. ET MRN 10/21 Kansas Speedway NBC 2 p.m. ET MRN 10/28 Martinsville Speedway NBCSN 2:30 p.m. ET MRN 11/4 Texas Motor Speedway NBCSN 3 p.m. ET PRN 11/11 Phoenix Raceway NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN 11/18 Homestead Miami Speedway NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN

NASCAR PR