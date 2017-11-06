NASCAR Announces Start Times for 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

06 Nov 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
2 times
NASCAR Announces Start Times for 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Together with FOX, NBC, race teams and tracks, NASCAR today unveiled 2018 race start times and network coverage for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, including the DAYTONA 500® on FOX and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship on NBC.

As noted in the previously released schedule dates, key changes include the return of the DAYTONA 500 to President’s Day weekend for the historic 60th running of The Great American Race®. Additionally, the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway® and include the Charlotte Motor Speedway® road course as part of the first round.

“Feedback from our fans, along with insight from teams, tracks and our broadcast partners was key to identifying the most ideal start time for each race,” said Steve Herbst, senior vice president, broadcasting and production at NASCAR. “Every race weekend is unique, so considering fan and industry input alongside each event’s nuances allows us to balance interests on all sides.”

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season officially returns on February 18 with the DAYTONA 500. Tune-in at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, or visit NASCAR.com/tickets to catch all the action in-person. 

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date

Location

Network

Race Start

Radio

2/11

Daytona 500 Qualifying at

Daytona International Speedway

FOX

12 p.m. ET

MRN

2/11

The Clash at

Daytona International Speedway

FS1

3 p.m. ET

MRN

2/15

The Duel at

Daytona International Speedway

FS1

7 p.m. ET

MRN

2/18

DAYTONA 500 at

Daytona International Speedway

FOX

2:30 p.m. ET

MRN

2/25

Atlanta Motor Speedway

FOX

2 p.m. ET

PRN

3/4

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FOX

3:30 p.m. ET

PRN

3/11

Phoenix Raceway

FOX

3:30 p.m. ET

MRN

3/18

Auto Club Speedway

FOX

3:30 p.m. ET

MRN

3/25

Martinsville Speedway

FS1

2 p.m. ET

MRN

4/8

Texas Motor Speedway

FS1

2 p.m. ET

PRN

4/15

Bristol Motor Speedway

FOX

2 p.m. ET

PRN

4/21

Richmond International Raceway

FOX

6:30 p.m. ET

MRN

4/29

Talladega Superspeedway

FOX

2 p.m. ET

MRN

5/6

Dover International Speedway

FS1

2 p.m. ET

MRN

5/12

Kansas Speedway

FS1

8 p.m. ET

MRN

5/19

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at

Charlotte Motor Speedway

FS1

6 p.m. ET

MRN

5/19

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at

Charlotte Motor Speedway

FS1

8 p.m. ET

MRN

5/27

Charlotte Motor Speedway

FOX

6 p.m. ET

PRN

6/3

Pocono Raceway

FS1

2 p.m. ET

MRN

6/10

Michigan International Speedway

FOX

2 p.m. ET

MRN

6/24

Sonoma Raceway

FS1

3 p.m. ET

PRN

7/1

Chicagoland Speedway

NBCSN

2:30 p.m. ET

MRN

7/7

Daytona International Speedway

NBC

7 p.m. ET

PRN

7/14

Kentucky Speedway

NBCSN

7:30 p.m. ET

PRN

7/22

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NBCSN

2 p.m. ET

PRN

7/29

Pocono Raceway

NBCSN

2:30 p.m. ET

MRN

8/5

Watkins Glen International

NBC

2:30 p.m. ET

MRN

8/12

Michigan International Speedway

NBCSN

2:30 p.m. ET

MRN

8/18

Bristol Motor Speedway

NBCSN

7:30 p.m. ET

PRN

9/2

Darlington Raceway

NBCSN

6 p.m. ET

MRN

9/9

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NBCSN

2 p.m. ET

IMS

9/16

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NBCSN

3 p.m. ET

PRN

9/22

Richmond International Raceway

NBCSN

7:30 p.m. ET

MRN

9/30

Charlotte Motor Speedway

NBC

2 p.m. ET

PRN

10/7

Dover International Speedway

NBCSN

2 p.m. ET

MRN

10/14

Talladega Superspeedway

NBC

2 p.m. ET

MRN

10/21

Kansas Speedway

NBC

2 p.m. ET

MRN

10/28

Martinsville Speedway

NBCSN

2:30 p.m. ET

MRN

11/4

Texas Motor Speedway

NBCSN

3 p.m. ET

PRN

11/11

Phoenix Raceway

NBC

2:30 p.m. ET

MRN

11/18

Homestead Miami Speedway

NBC

2:30 p.m. ET

MRN

NASCAR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Blaney Continues Impressive Playoff Run With Sixth-Place Finish at Texas McDowell Earns Best Finish At Texas »
back to top