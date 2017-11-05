RCR Post Race Report - AAA Texas 500

"Texas hasn't been good to us this year. We struggled since we unloaded off the truck on Friday . We got behind early. We were super loose so between major chassis changes and strategy, we raced back onto the lead lap in Stage 2 but struggled again on the next long green-flag run. We definitely need to pull together and figure out what the 31 needs because the 3 car raced on the lead lap and in the top 10. We've obviously made some gains as a team, and we just need to figure out what works for us. On top of that, we had some cooling issues so, as a driver, I was burning up a bit. I'm OK, but it wasn't fun out there for me at times."